Red zone sealed in Islamabad ahead of PTI's protest against ECP
Share
ISLAMABAD – Authorities have place containers at entry points of the capital city and sealed the red zone as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage a protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan today (Thursday).
Earlier this week, former Pakistani PM and PTI chief Imran Khan called for a fresh protest outside ECP office to demand resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.
Reports said that protesters and unconcerned people will not be allowed to enter the red zone, adding that Rangers and FC troops have also been deployed for the security of red zone.
Entry into the red zone will be allowed to certain persons only through Margalla Road.
On Wednesday, Imran Khan told a news channel that ECP was using delaying tactics in funding cases against PML-N and PPP.
He announced to move the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan against the chief election commissioner for calling the PTI as foreign-funded party.
He clarified that the protest will not enter the red zone as it will be held in peaceful manners in front of ECP.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that strict action will be taken if PTI protesters attempted to enter the Red Zone.
Taking to Twitter, the interior minister wrote: “There is a complete ban on protests in the Red Zone and there is an apprehension of PTI miscreants attacking ECP. So, if anyone tries to cross the red line, strict action will come into play. The SC has allocated F-9 Park for peaceful protests which PTI can use for this purpose”.
Imran Khan-led PTI received prohibited funds, ... 08:52 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous decision announced that Pakistan ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali sports stylish looks in latest Instagram ...12:13 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- US #dollar drops to Rs223 as Pakistani #rupee extends gains in ...11:15 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah wins bronze in judo at Commonwealth ...10:26 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Red zone sealed in Islamabad ahead of PTI's protest against ECP09:54 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
- PTI donors dispute ECP verdict in prohibited funding case09:01 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Actor Sophia Mirza stabbed ex-husband with intention to kill, plotted ...11:31 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan to feature in Six Sigma ...09:56 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Fans smitten by Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah's on-screen chemistry in ...10:29 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022