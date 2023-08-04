Supreme Court disposes off all appeals in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan concluded all appeals related to the Toshakhana case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The proceedings were overseen by a three-judge panel, led by Justice Yahya Afridi. Present at the hearing were representatives from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Khawaja Haris, the lawyer representing Imran Khan, who is also the leader of PTI.

The court raised inquiries during the session, seeking updates on a stay order issued by the high court. Khawaja Haris, acting on behalf of Imran Khan, informed the panel that a decision on the stay order is still pending, and the matter remains undecided.

Following Imran Khan’s withdrawal of his plea, the Supreme Court concluded all petitions related to the Toshakhana case. In its commentary, the Supreme Court emphasized that both the high court and the trial court should adhere to the essence of the law throughout the proceedings. The court acknowledged that the request to move the case to a different court is still awaiting a decision in the high court.

Previously, a fresh three-judge panel was formed by the Supreme Court to oversee the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan. Justice Yahya Afridi led this new panel, with Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali serving as the other two members. It’s notable that Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi replaced Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi on this panel.

During the preceding hearing, it had been announced that the upcoming session would be scheduled when a suitable bench is available.