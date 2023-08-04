SC reconstitutes bench to hear Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A fresh three-member bench has been established by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to oversee the Toshakhana case involving former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The decision was declared on Friday, and the new bench will now preside over the proceedings.

The newly constituted panel will be led by Justice Yahya Afridi, with Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali serving as the other two members. Notably, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi has taken the place of Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi on the bench.

In the preceding hearing, it was communicated that the upcoming session would be scheduled based on the availability of a bench.

The Toshakhana case revolves around allegations of mishandling of gift declarations by public officials, with Imran Khan among those implicated.