Young Stunners India Tour; Check dates, venues and other details here

Pakistani hip-hop duo Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus of Young Stunners are reportedly bringing their beats to India this December, and fans are already excited.

Details shared by Indian media claimed that Talha Anjum's planned tour includes performances in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and New Delhi.

It is reportedly organized by SkillBox, and will start from December 13 and promises live renditions of their popular songs. Fans can anticipate an engaging show featuring the duo’s dynamic beats and relatable rap stories.

As tour garnered excitement, Young Stunners have yet to officially confirm their India tour. The duo has also been sharing updates about their tours to other countries.