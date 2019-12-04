Pakistan appoints new Chief Justice
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Law has issued a notification of Justice Gulzar Ahmad's appointment as the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan following an approval by President Arif Alvi earlier today.
Justice Gulzar will replace the incumbent CJP Asif Saeed Khosa, who is set to retire on December 21.
Justice Gulzar Ahmad was born in Karachi on February 2, 1957 to the family of Noor Muhammad – a prominent lawyer. He studied at city's Gulistan school, did graduation from Government National College, Karachi.
After graduation, he obtained his law degree from Karachi based S.M. Law College. Later, on Janaury 18, 1986, he was enrolled as advocate. On April 4, 1988, he joined high court and on September 15, 2001, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Gulzar was also elected as honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for year 1999-2000.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019