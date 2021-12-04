BANvPAK: Pakistan opt to bat first against Bangladesh
Share
DHAKA – Green Shirts have won the toss and choose to bat first in the second cricket Test of the two-match series against the tigers being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Babar fielded an unchanged team from the first Test. Speaking after the toss, the skipper said Men in Green would try to keep up the momentum with openers and put up a decent total on the scoreboard. The pitch seems spinner-friendly, we will try to take benefit of the conditions, he said.
Pakistan win toss, elect to bat.#BANvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/SGgwyvpTeW— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 4, 2021
Shaheens are in the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship standings, while the host team is languishing at the bottom.
The host’s Shakib Al Hasan returned with full fitness and his inclusion in the squad will help Bangladesh on many fronts. Taskin Ahmed, meanwhile, will be expected to inject a bit of pace while Yasir Ali, Saif Hassan and Abu Jayed make way for Shakib, the Joy and Khaled Ahmed.
With 1-0 up in the two-match series, the visitors are eyeing series victory against the wounded tigers who are boosted by the return of star all-rounder.
BANvPAK – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets ... 10:38 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
CHATTOGRAM – A brilliant opening partnership by Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique led to Pakistan’s victory ...
Squads
Pakistan: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
- Student groups vandalise VC, registrar offices amid clash at Punjab ...10:23 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan reports 8 deaths, 431 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours09:52 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
- BANvPAK: Pakistan opt to bat first against Bangladesh09:29 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 December 202108:43 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings UAE national anthem in Urdu08:35 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Ahsan Khan shares thoughts on acting as career for Bilawal Bhutto10:23 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Jacqueline Fernandez's leaked photo with 'extortionist' raises ...11:59 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021