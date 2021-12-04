Indian fighter jet's tyre stolen in Lucknow
Web Desk
09:52 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
Indian fighter jet's tyre stolen in Lucknow
Share

NEW DELHI – A tyre of India’s Mirage fighter jet was stolen from a truck transporting military goods to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow.

India media reports said the incident occurred in the late night hours of November 27 at Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

“There was a traffic jam on Shaheed Path and, taking advantage of the situation, the miscreants travelling in a Scorpio vehicle, snipped off the strap used to tie the tyre and committed theft. By the time the truck driver came to know about it, the thieves had escaped. He called the police, who arrived at the spot and started investigating,” India Today reported.

A police officer said that an FIR of the theft was registered on December 1, adding that culprits will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He said that five wheels of the Mirage 2000 fighter jet were being transported from Lucknow airbase to Ajmer when one of them was stolen.

More From This Category
Muslim Pakistani woman attacked by senior UK ...
05:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
Parents of Michigan boy, arrested, charged with ...
03:27 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
UAE inks multi-billion-dollar deal with France to ...
11:27 AM | 4 Dec, 2021
World’s biggest contributor to plastic waste ...
10:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
India confirms first two cases of Omicron variant
05:51 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Pakistan, Russia pledge to step up efforts for ...
02:29 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
WATCH – Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig share details of how they met
08:21 PM | 4 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr