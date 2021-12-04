Babar Azam on top after smashing most 50s and 100s in 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has achieved another milestone in the calendar year 2021 by smashing most fifties and centuries in international cricket.

According to a cricket portal, the 27-year-old batsman hit three centuries and 13 fifties in the year. He made his latest fifty while playing against Bangladesh in the second match of the Test series.

Azam is followed by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwa with two centuries and 12 fifties in the year.

The third and fourth place is held by India’s Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while South African batsman Aiden Markram is at the fifth position.

Sharma made two centuries and nine 50s while Kohli smashed only ten 50s.

