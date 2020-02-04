Public holiday in Pakistan on Kashmir Solidarity Day
07:12 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation will observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow to express full support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

It will be a public holiday, the Radio Pakistan reports. 

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, people belonging to different strata of society will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the country.

