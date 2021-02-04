PDM to march on Islamabad in March to oust PTI government, announces FazlurRehman
'All is well,' Nawaz Sharif tells the JUI-F chief
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced that it will hold a long march against the PTI government on March 26, giving a boost to its drive launched last year to oust the government.
PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman revealed it while speaking to reporters after hours-long meeting with opposition leadership in Islamabad.
Responding to a question, Fazl quoted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as saying, “All is well”.
He said the opposition parties in PDM will contest the upcoming Senate elections jointly.
He added that the PDM will decide the candidates jointly.
The PDM chief said that the movement has rejected the open balloting for Senate elections and the constitutional amendment in this regard.
He said that the Opposition believes in the overall elections reforms.
Speaking of inflation, he said increasing prices of electricity, gas and petroleum have made the lives of people more difficult.
He also announced to reject the formation of the commission to probe the Broadsheet scandal, adding that it is an attempt to conceal the corruption of the PTI government.
He also lent support to the government employees, who will be protesting in Islamabad on February 10 against inflation.
