Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 February 2021
08:44 AM | 5 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs107,800 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 84,700 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 98,816 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Karachi PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Islamabad PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Peshawar PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Quetta PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Sialkot PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Attock PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Gujranwala PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Jehlum PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Multan PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Bahawalpur PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Gujrat PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Nawabshah PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Chakwal PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Hyderabad PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Nowshehra PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Sargodha PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Faisalabad PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575
Mirpur PKR 107,800 PKR 1,575

