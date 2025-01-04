Ctd Officer Among Seven Held In Karachi Cryptocurrency Kidnapping Case

KARACHI – Police in country’s financial hub Karachi detailed seven individuals, including CTD officer for the kidnapping and extortion of cryptocurrency trader Mohammed Arsalan.

The man who runs a cryptocurrency business, was abducted on December 25 and later released after his kidnappers transferred over Rs9 crores from his Binance account.

The suspects included Haris (alias Ashar), Mohammed Rizwan Shah, Tariq Hasan Shah (alias Amir), Muzamil Raza, Umer Jilani, Umer Irshad, and Noman Riffat. Identity of CTD personnel involved in this ring has not been named by officials.

It all started when a man approached Arsalan to purchase USD, but he declined the offer. The situation escalated when Hamid enlisted the help of his friend Zohaib, and a group of suspects arrived at Arsalan’s office on the night of December 24.

Later, the accused abducted him and forced him to transfer a massive amount from his Binance account. A case has been lodged under sections related to abduction for extortion while Anti-Violence Crime Cell (AVCC) is looking for more details.

Sindh police officials vowed strict legal and departmental action would be taken against anyone found guilty. IGP and other officials said that no leniency would be shown toward officers involved in illegal activities, with potential dismissal from service.