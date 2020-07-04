Met forecasts very hot, humid weather in most parts of country

KARACHI - Very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

According to the Met Office forecast, however, rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Heavy fall at few places is also expected in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.