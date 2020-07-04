Met forecasts very hot, humid weather in most parts of country
11:42 AM | 4 Jul, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.
According to the Met Office forecast, however, rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Heavy fall at few places is also expected in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab.
According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm.
- PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial system, says Info ...12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
- FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-1911:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,680 confirmed ...11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Israeli border police commander tests positive for Covid-1910:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
Esra Bilgiç may become Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador
02:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020