India crossed ‘red line’ by revoking occupied Kashmir’s status, says PM Imran

10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
India crossed ‘red line’ by revoking occupied Kashmir’s status, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with India if it gives a roadmap towards the restoration of the special status of occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Reuters, the premier said that India had crossed ‘red line’ by withdrawing the autonomy of Kashmir in 2019 when it had abolished Article 307 of its Constitution that ensured the autonomous status of the valley, it is controlling forcefully.

Currently downgraded bilateral ties between Islamabad and Delhi are the outcome of the India’s 2019 move that had sparked anger in Pakistan, leading to suspension of bilateral trade.

“If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk,” Khan told the international media outlet.

 “Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable,” Khan said.

Khan said he has always wanted a “civilised” and “open” relationship with India.

“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, referring to the example of the European Union.

The premier added, “They [India] have to come back for us to resume dialogue,” Khan said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India”.

UNGA president calls for peaceful resolution of ... 04:31 PM | 27 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir has called upon Pakistan and India to pursue the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan establishes diplomatic relations with ...
10:54 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
KP reports cases of Indian, South African Covid ...
09:37 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1 ...
08:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
MQM-P promises support to PM for upcoming Budget ...
07:23 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
'Sky Guards-1': Pakistan-Egypt’s first-ever ...
05:52 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
Pakistan appreciates US for providing COVID-19 ...
05:35 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian court dismisses Juhi Chawala’s 5G lawsuit, imposes Rs2 million fine
07:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr