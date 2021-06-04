India crossed ‘red line’ by revoking occupied Kashmir’s status, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan is ready to restart talks with India if it gives a roadmap towards the restoration of the special status of occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Reuters, the premier said that India had crossed ‘red line’ by withdrawing the autonomy of Kashmir in 2019 when it had abolished Article 307 of its Constitution that ensured the autonomous status of the valley, it is controlling forcefully.

Currently downgraded bilateral ties between Islamabad and Delhi are the outcome of the India’s 2019 move that had sparked anger in Pakistan, leading to suspension of bilateral trade.

“If there is a roadmap, then, yes, we will talk,” Khan told the international media outlet.

“Even if they give us a roadmap, that these are the steps that we will take to basically undo what they did, which is illegal, against international law and United Nations resolutions... then that is acceptable,” Khan said.

Khan said he has always wanted a “civilised” and “open” relationship with India.

“It is common sense that if you want to reduce poverty in the subcontinent, the best way is to trade with each other,” he said, referring to the example of the European Union.

The premier added, “They [India] have to come back for us to resume dialogue,” Khan said, adding, “at the moment there is no response from India”.