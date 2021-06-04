Pakistan establishes diplomatic relations with pacific island Kiribati
10:54 PM | 4 Jun, 2021
NEW YORK — Pakistan has formally established diplomatic relations with Kiribati, an island country in the central Pacific Ocean. 

A joint communiqué to this effect was signed at a simple ceremony at the Pakistani Mission to the United Nations in New York on Thursday. 

Ambassador Munir Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, and his Kiribati counterpart Teburoro Tito, signed the joint communiqué. “I wish to congratulate the government and the people of the Kiribati on this historic occasion,” Munir Akram wrote on Twitter. 

“We expressed our deep desire for promotion of mutual cooperation through people-to-people contacts; economic and trade relations and exchange of bilateral visits,” he said during a meeting with Teburoro Tito, pledging to collaborate in various fields including tourism and fisheries. 

“We reiterated to work closely at the multilateral fora for advancing common agenda of developing countries, such as climate change, sustainable development goals, and recovery from coronavirus pandemic,” the Pakistani envoy said. Pakistan and Kiribati are members of the British Commonwealth as well as the Asia Pacific Group. 

The two diplomats also informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the establishment of Pakistan-Kiribati diplomatic relations. The Republic of Kiribati is a group of 33 Pacific Islands and home to almost 119,000 people. The country won independence from the United Kingdom in 1979. 

