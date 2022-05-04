Today's currency exchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on May 04, 2022
09:10 AM | 4 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|185.8
|187.05
|Euro
|EUR
|198.5
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.25
|49.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|48.7
|49.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|133.5
|135.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|142
|144
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.95
|394.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|133.5
|135.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- SBP Governor Reza Baqir's tenure ends, successor yet to be named09:54 PM | 4 May, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in #Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:10 AM | 4 May, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 May 202208:27 AM | 4 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz looking for ‘new chapter’ in ties with UAE as senior ...09:06 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army martyrs on Eidul Fitr08:27 PM | 3 May, 2022
Here’s how your favourite celebrities are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr
03:32 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Watch: Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrate Eid with kids in cute ...02:15 PM | 3 May, 2022
- Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto shares adorable Eid photo with nephew Mir Hakim10:15 AM | 3 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022