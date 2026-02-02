Umar Alam’s star-studded wedding celebration goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Umar Alam’s wedding photos and videos have gone viral on social media, showcasing the groom and bride dancing joyfully during the event.

Umar Alam began his career in theater and rose to fame with his role in the drama serial “Shehnai”. He also featured in the film “Parchi” and became a household name after winning the first season of “Tamasha”.

His notable performances in dramas like “Pehli Si Mohabbat”, “Taxali Gate”, “Raqs-e-Bismil”, and “Rasm-e-Wafa” have earned him praise for his acting skills. Recently, fans also appreciated his work in Yasir Hussain’s popular theater project “Monkey Business”.

Umar Alam recently tied the knot with Fiza Umar in a glamorous and star-studded ceremony. The wedding, held in Karachi, was attended by several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, including Hania Aamir, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Mansha Pasha, Momina Iqbal, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shehryar Munawar, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Yasir Hussain, and many more.

At the baraat, Umar Alam wore a traditional off-white sherwani with a turban, while his bride, Fiza, donned a stunning deep red Indian-style lehenga and choli. The ceremony quickly became the talk of social media due to its celebrity-packed guest list.

Umar Alam is known for his friendly and cheerful personality, and his relationships with several superstars in the industry are well-regarded.

His friends not only attended the wedding but also actively participated in the celebrations. The event was filled with dancing, and both the groom and bride joined in the fun.

Celebrities like Mansha Pasha, Zhalay Sarhadi, Shafaat Ali, Yasir Hussain, Mishel Mumtaz, and others celebrated their dear friend’s happiness with energetic dance performances.