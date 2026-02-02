Kazakhstan President Tokayev all set for first state visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will undertake his first state visit to Pakistan on 03-04 February 2026 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising senior Cabinet Ministers and other high-ranking officials, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Monday.

During the visit, President Tokayev is expected to meet with the President of Pakistan, hold talks with the Prime Minister, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum.

The visit will provide the two sides an important and timely opportunity to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, discuss new avenues for broadening cooperation, particularly in trade, logistics, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and explore collaboration at regional and international forums.

The forthcoming visit reflects the strengthening bonds between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, their mutual commitment to transforming historic and cultural affinities into robust cooperation, and their common desire for peace and progress in the region.