Vicky Kaushal stuns Katrina Kaif with a sweet romantic ‘proposal’

Speculations are rife that Bollywood’s rumoured beaus Katrina Kafi and Vicky Kaushal will be sealing the deal with a lavish wedding ceremony this December.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, the rumour mill is abuzz with the news of the wedding venue and Katrina's bridal dress designer.

Amidst the wedding frenzy, sources close to the stars have confirmed that festivities are indeed in the cards. As per India Today, Vicky went 'all out' to pop in the big question a few months ago with a box of brownies.

“Vicky is true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked on how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style," says the source close to the couple.

According to the details, the Raazi actor ensured to get Katrina a box of brownies from her favourite place. Oblivious to the surprise inside, the Tiger Zinda Ha star opened the box to find a note and a ring that said,

“Will you marry me?” While Kafi was left stunned for a moment, she promptly replied with a yes.

On the work front, Kaif is currently busy with promotions for Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release on November 5.