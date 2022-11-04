Sadaf Kanwal stuns in post-birth photoshoot
Pakistani modelling industry's accomplished model and fashion icon Sadaf Kanwal is back in the game with a stellar photoshoot to announce her comeback.
The model-turned-actress who recently gave birth to her first child, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari, took a break from the entertainment industry to adjust to the new normal.
However, the Apni Apni Love Story starlet recently posed for the Haute Couture Embroidery Atelier brand, Muse.
The Alif actress posed in a statement Celestial Jewel article rich with crystals and paillettes and was clad in an exquisite dress embellished with cerulean blue and golden yellow colored stones in a honeycomb pattern.
The 2015 LSA Model of the Year recipient donned wavy hair, statement eye makeup and glossy lips to accentuate her chiseled features.
For the unversed, Kanwal is the recipient of three LSA Model of the Year awards and debuted on the small screen with Meka Aur Susral, Apni Apni Love Story, Alif and Lockdown.
Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari welcome their ... 09:24 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari, and Sadaf Kanwa have welcomed their first child ...
