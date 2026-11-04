Lakki Marwat Terror Plot thwarted as Police Gun Down Two Militants including TTP Suicide Bomber

LAKKI MARWAT – A major terrorist attack has been thwarted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district as police intercepted suspicious vehicle and killed two alleged militants, including suicide bomber, during gun battle at Gundi Chowk.

The operation was launched after intelligence about suspicious movement in the area, prompting police and members of a local peace committee to take immediate action. The situation escalated when militants opened fire upon spotting security personnel. Police retaliated, triggering an exchange of gunfire that left two suspected terrorists dead. A third militant reportedly sustained injuries but managed to escape during the confrontation.

لکی مروت پولیس کی فوری کارروائی، خودکش بمبار سمیت فتنہ الخوارج کے دو کارندے ہلاک، ایک زخمی،

ضلع لکی مروت کے علاقے گنڈی چوک میں مشکوک موٹرکار کی موجودگی پر کارروائی کی گئی،

فتنہ الخوارج کے دہشتگردوں کی پولیس پر فائرنگ، جوابی کارروائی میں کارسوار دہشتگرد جہنم واصل، فتنہ الخوارج کے متعدد دہشتگرد اور خودکش بمبار بڑی دہشتگردانہ کارروائی کرنے جا رہے تھے جسے ناکام بنایا گیا، دہشت گردوں سے اسلحہ ایمونیشن، کالعدم تنظیم کے جھنڈے و دیگر ممنوعہ سامان برآمد، تفتیش شروع کردی گئی، — Sardar Faizan Hussain (@SFaizanHussain) November 4, 2026

Authorities searched the suspects’ vehicle and recovered weapons, flags associated with a proscribed militant organisation, and other suspicious materials. Sources indicated that the nature of the recovered items raised serious concerns about preparations for a potentially large-scale terrorist attack.

Investigators are examining the seized materials to establish the suspects’ possible targets and determine whether additional individuals were involved in the alleged plot.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed commended the personnel involved in the operation, describing their quick response as instrumental in preventing a possible tragedy. He praised the courage and professionalism of the police force, saying officers protecting citizens and their property deserve recognition as national heroes.

Soon after the shooting, additional police units and personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) were deployed to Gundi Chowk. Security teams launched an extensive search operation to locate the injured suspect who escaped the encounter.