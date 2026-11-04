New Sui Gas Timings announced for Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI – Pakistan is heading into challenging winter amid disruptions to global energy supplies caused by ongoing Iran war which intensify country’s gas shortage, forcing Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to introduce restricted gas supply timings for millions of households in Sindh and Balochistan.

Under revised scheudle from November 4, consumers will get sui gas for only eight hours in three separate intervals each day, leaving households without scheduled supply for the remaining 16 hours.

New Winter Gas Supply Schedule

SSGC has introduced a revised distribution system under federal government directives, prioritising household cooking requirements rather than providing uninterrupted gas throughout the day. The company has divided daily supplies into three periods, allowing consumers to prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner during designated hours.

SSGC Gas Supply Timings

Meal Gas Availability Duration Breakfast 6:30 AM – 9:00 AM 2.5 hours Lunch 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM 2.5 hours Dinner 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM 3 hours Total Three supply windows 8 hours

According to the company, the arrangements have been communicated through its official website and social media platforms. The schedule applies to domestic consumers in Sindh and Balochistan, where unreliable gas supplies have remained a persistent problem for several years.

The announcement follows widespread complaints from Karachi, where households experienced major disruptions on Tuesday. Residents in several neighbourhoods reported that gas supplies were either completely suspended or available at insufficient pressure, making routine cooking difficult.

Pakistan’s gas supply difficulties are unfolding against the backdrop of the Iran conflict, which has disrupted energy trade routes and increased uncertainty across international fuel markets. For Pakistan, which relies heavily on imported LNG to supplement declining domestic production, interruptions to Gulf energy shipments represent a significant economic and supply challenge.