Texas Governor Election Results 2026: Gina Hinojosa vs Greg Abbott

AUSTIN – Democrats get historic victory in Texas as Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the 2026 gubernatorial election, ending more than three decades of Republican control of the state’s highest executive office.

Hinojosa made history by becoming the first Latina elected governor of Texas. Her victory denied Abbott an unprecedented fourth consecutive term after nearly 12 years in office. Stats show Hinojosa the winner late Tuesday, November 3, following a closely watched election that attracted nationwide attention because of Texas’ longstanding Republican dominance.

The election marks the first time since 1990 that Texas voters have elected a Democrat as governor, when Ann Richards won the position. Richards served from January 1991 until January 1995.

Texas Governor Election Results 2026: Total Votes

Candidate Political Party Total Votes Vote Share Gina Hinojosa Democratic 4,341,765 53.41% Greg Abbott Republican 3,679,702 45.27% Pat Dixon Libertarian 107,418 1.32% Total votes counted — 8,128,885 100% Winning margin — 662,063 8.14pc points

Hinojosa’s victory marks a significant political transition in one of America’s largest and most influential states. Republicans have occupied the Texas governor’s office continuously since January 1995, when George W. Bush succeeded Democratic Governor Ann Richards. Bush later became US president, while Republicans Rick Perry and Greg Abbott continued the party’s control of the governor’s office.

Abbott first won the governorship in 2014 and secured reelection in 2018 and 2022. His unsuccessful attempt to win a fourth term in 2026 brought his tenure to an end. Democratic victory is particularly notable because Texas supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and has remained a Republican stronghold in presidential and statewide politics for decades.

Who is Gina Hinojosa?

Gina Hinojosa, 52, is an American politician, attorney and Democratic state representative from Austin, Texas. Before entering the state legislature, she served on the Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees, including as its president.

Her political career has focused on public education, government accountability, workers’ interests and economic affordability. During the 2026 governor campaign, Hinojosa promised to address rising household costs, strengthen public schools and challenge policies she argued favored corporate interests over ordinary Texans.

She also raised concerns about the expansion of energy-intensive data centers and their potential effects on electricity costs and local communities.

Who is Greg Abbott?

Greg Abbott, 68, is a Republican politician and attorney who has served as governor of Texas since January 2015. Before becoming governor, Abbott served as Texas attorney general from 2002 to 2015 and previously held a position on the Texas Supreme Court.

During his governorship, he became a nationally prominent Republican figure through his positions on immigration enforcement, border security, taxation, abortion restrictions and public education. He maintained a close political relationship with Donald Trump and was a leading voice on Republican immigration and border policies. Abbott entered the 2026 contest seeking a fourth consecutive term, but his campaign ended in defeat against Hinojosa.

Texas governor election developed into a contest centered on the cost of living, public education, state leadership and government accountability. Hinojosa focused her campaign on household affordability, public school funding and the economic pressures facing Texas families. She also proposed a one-time $1,500 payment to eligible residents funded through the state’s emergency savings.

Abbott emphasized his record on economic development, border security, conservative social policies and business growth. Despite entering the campaign with the advantages of incumbency and substantial Republican financial support, Abbott was unable to secure another term.