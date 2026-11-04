Ohio Governor Election Results 2026: Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy to Ends 20 Years of Republican Control

COLUMBUS – Democrat Amy Acton made history in 2026 Ohio governor election, defeating Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and ending two decades of Republican electoral dominance in the state’s governor’s office.

The victory is major political shift in Ohio, a state that supported President Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election. Acton, a former state health director, is set to become Ohio’s first elected female governor and the first Democrat to win the position since 2006. The closely watched contest attracted national attention as Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate backed by Trump, sought to extend his party’s control of the governor’s office.

Ohio Governor Election Results 2026 Votes

Candidate Political Party Total Votes Vote Share Amy Acton Democratic 2,114,679 50.9% Vivek Ramaswamy Republican 1,901,248 45.8% Other candidates Other Not verified 3.3% Winning margin — 213,431 5.1 percentage points

Acton’s election brings an end to 20 years of Republican victories in Ohio’s gubernatorial contests. Republicans had controlled the governor’s office since Democrat Ted Strickland lost his reelection bid in 2010. Acton’s victory now returns the position to Democratic control for the first time since Strickland left office in January 2011.

The election also creates a historic milestone for women in Ohio politics. Although Nancy Hollister briefly served as Ohio governor in January 1999, Acton becomes the first woman elected to lead the state. She will replace outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who was constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.

Who Is Amy Acton?

Amy Acton, 60, is an American physician, public health expert and former director of the Ohio Department of Health. She became a prominent public figure during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she helped lead Ohio’s public health response under Republican Governor Mike DeWine.

Acton previously worked in healthcare, medical education and public health policy, establishing a professional career before entering the race for governor. Her campaign focused on tackling rising living costs, strengthening healthcare services, improving educational opportunities and providing economic relief to working families.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, 41, is an Indian-American entrepreneur and former biotechnology executive who gained nationwide recognition during the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy built his business career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries before becoming involved in national politics.

Following his unsuccessful presidential campaign, he emerged as a prominent supporter of Donald Trump and became associated with the administration’s government-efficiency agenda. Ramaswamy entered the Ohio governor race with strong Republican backing and campaigned on economic growth, tax reforms, government efficiency and changes to the education system.

The contest became one of the notable gubernatorial races of the 2026 US midterm elections because of the candidates’ contrasting political backgrounds.