US Midterm Elections 2026: Annie Andrews flips South Carolina Senate Seat against Darline Graham

Democrat Annie Andrews delivered one of biggest upsets of 2026 US midterm elections, defeating Republican Senator Darline Graham in South Carolina and securing the state’s first Democratic US Senate victory since 1998.

The result is political breakthrough in state long considered Republican stronghold, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump’s party as Democrats gain ground in the battle for control of the US Senate. The race was called in Andrews’ favour following Tuesday’s election, confirming a significant Democratic pickup in a contest Republicans had initially been expected to win.

South Carolina Senate Election Results 2026

The Democratic candidate defeated Darline Graham, who had been serving as South Carolina’s interim senator following the death of her brother, longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Candidate Party Votes Vote Share Annie Andrews Democratic 984,027 50.6% Darline Graham Republican 916,267 47.2%

Reported election figures may change as counting is finalized.

The victory ends a 28-year wait for Democrats, whose previous Senate election triumph in South Carolina came in 1998 when Fritz Hollings won reelection.

The political contest underwent a dramatic change in July 2026 following the death of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who had been seeking a fifth term. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster subsequently appointed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to complete the remainder of his Senate term.

The appointment brought a political newcomer into one of the state’s most closely watched races. Darline Graham later secured the Republican nomination after defeating Congressman Ralph Norman in a special primary runoff. President Donald Trump strongly supported her candidacy as Republicans attempted to retain the Senate seat.

Who is Annie Andrews?

Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, entered the 2026 Senate race without having previously held elected office. She had earlier contested a US House seat in 2022 but lost to Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace. Despite that defeat, Andrews returned to electoral politics and secured the Democratic Senate nomination outright before Lindsey Graham’s death.

Her campaign initially faced difficult prospects in a state where Republican candidates had dominated Senate elections for nearly three decades. Following Darline Graham’s entry into the contest, Andrews adjusted her strategy to challenge the Republican candidate’s experience and present herself as an alternative to established political interests.

Her campaign focused on healthcare, affordability and concerns about political leadership in Washington.

President Trump’s endorsement was a central feature of Darline Graham’s campaign. However, Democratic criticism increasingly focused on Graham’s readiness for office, particularly after she acknowledged during a debate that national security was not among her areas of expertise. The remarks intensified scrutiny of her qualifications for the Senate.