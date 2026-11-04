US Midterm Elections 2026: Jon Ossoff thump Mike Collins to Win Georgia Senate Race

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff secured second term in US Senate, defeating Republican Congressman Mike Collins in Georgia’s closely watched 2026 midterm elections and delivering a significant political setback to President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate.

Ossoff turns out to be winner of mid term elections, allowing Democrats to retain crucial Senate seat in a state Trump carried during the 2024 presidential election. He entered the race as the only incumbent Democratic senator seeking reelection in a Trump-won state, making Georgia one of the most closely watched Senate contests of the election cycle.

Georgia Senate Election Results 2026

Candidate Party Votes Vote Share Jon Ossoff (Winner) Democratic 2,402,123 58.9% Mike Collins Republican 1,673,127 41.1%

President Trump had endorsed Collins over Derek Dooley, a first-time candidate supported by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. However, Collins struggled to consolidate support beyond the Republican base. His campaign faced controversy surrounding reported white nationalist and antisemitic views associated with individuals in his family and former campaign staff.

These controversies reportedly damaged his appeal among independent and Republican-leaning voters. Collins also supported Trump’s unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, polling indicated Ossoff’s advantage was widening as Election Day approached, giving Democrats growing confidence in retaining the seat.

Who is Jon Ossoff?

Ossoff first gained national attention during a competitive congressional special election in 2017. He subsequently won a historic Senate runoff in January 2021, when Democrats captured both Georgia Senate seats.

He further established his national profile through pointed questioning of Trump administration officials during Senate hearings.

Who is Mike Collins?

Collins entered the Senate contest with Trump’s endorsement after defeating his Republican rivals for the nomination. Despite that backing, he failed to unseat the Democratic incumbent.

Georgia has emerged as an important battleground in American politics. Democrats won both of the state’s Senate seats in January 2021, while Senator Raphael Warnock successfully defended his position in a December 2022 runoff.

However, Republicans subsequently remained competitive across statewide elections, and Trump’s Georgia victory in 2024 made Ossoff’s reelection campaign particularly significant. By retaining his seat, Ossoff has demonstrated Democrats’ ability to win a major statewide contest even in territory recently carried by Trump.