US Midterm Elections 2026: Keisha Lance Bottoms becomes First Black Woman Elected State Governor

WASHINGTON – US state of Georgia witnessed Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeating billionaire Republican businessman Rick Jackson to become first Black woman ever elected governor of American state, ending major racial and political barrier in US history.

The stunning victory in midterm elections brought an end to more than two decades of Republican control over Georgia’s governor’s office, marking a major breakthrough for Democrats in one of America’s most fiercely contested political battlegrounds.

Bottoms will succeed outgoing Republican Governor Brian Kemp and is expected to take office in January 2027.

Georgia remained under Republican leadership from last 23 years when the state’s last Democratic governor left office. Her triumph represents more than a change of leadership. It signals a significant shift in Georgia’s political landscape, where Democrats have spent years building support among Black voters, suburban communities and other crucial electoral groups.

The election delivered setback to Republican hopes of retaining control of the governor’s office, despite an aggressive campaign by Rick Jackson, a billionaire businessman making his first bid for public office. Jackson, the founder of healthcare staffing giant Jackson Healthcare, made tax reductions, public safety and fewer government regulations central pillars of his campaign.

Who is Keisha Lance Bottoms?

Before making history at the state level, Bottoms had already established herself as a prominent Democratic leader through her political career in Atlanta and Washington. She served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022, overseeing the city during a turbulent period that included the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests against racial injustice.

Following her mayoral tenure, she joined former President Joe Biden’s administration as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Her experience in municipal government and national politics helped establish her profile as a leading Democratic contender for Georgia’s highest office.

Bottoms was not the only Black woman to achieve a major political milestone during the elections. Stacey Plaskett also made history by winning the gubernatorial election in the US Virgin Islands, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US jurisdiction. While Bottoms’ victory marks a first for the country’s 50 states, Plaskett’s achievement represents an important breakthrough in American territorial politics.

Together, their victories have created a landmark moment for Black women’s representation in American political leadership.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds won Florida’s gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black Republican elected to govern a US state. His victory represents a historic achievement for the Republican Party and highlights the growing prominence of Black political leaders across both major American parties.

The results in Georgia, Florida and the US Virgin Islands made the November 2026 elections particularly significant for racial representation and political leadership.

Bottoms’ historic achievement also brings renewed attention to fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams, whose earlier campaigns helped transform Georgia’s political landscape. In 2018, Abrams became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major American political party.

Although she lost Georgia’s gubernatorial elections in 2018 and 2022, her campaigns helped mobilize voters, expand Democratic support and strengthen the party’s electoral organization.

November 3 midterm elections delivered major political developments, with Georgia’s shift from Republican to Democratic leadership standing out as one of the most consequential. For Democrats, Bottoms’ victory ends a Republican stronghold that lasted more than two decades. For Black women across the United States, it marks the breaking of a historic barrier in state-level leadership.