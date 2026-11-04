Abdul El-Sayed leads Michigan Senate Race to become First Muslim US Senator

LANSING – Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is inches closer to historic victory in Michigan’s closely contested US Senate election, securing more than 1.79 million votes as the contest moves closer to a final outcome.

The latest election figures show El-Sayed commanding 51.5% of the vote, compared with 46.5% for Rogers, giving the Democratic candidate a substantial five-percentage-point advantage in one of the closely watched races of the US midterm elections.

Michigan Senate Election 2026 Results

Candidate Party Votes Percentage Abdul El-Sayed Democratic 1,797,166 51.5% Mike Rogers Republican 1,623,161 46.5% Lydia Christensen Libertarian 36,320 1.0% Tim Long UST 19,084 0.5% Douglas P. Marsh Green 9,067 0.3%

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS AS COUNTING UNDERWAY

Democratic candidate was leading by 27,644 votes, with approximately 49% of the expected ballots counted as of early November 4.

As ballot counting continue, election updates show that El-Sayed was maintaining his advantage over Rogers, strengthening his prospects of securing the Senate seat. The developing results have raised expectations of a Democratic victory in Michigan, although the contest remained officially undecided in the early updates.

Beyond the political battle between Democrats and Republicans, Michigan’s Senate election could mark a significant moment in American history. If successful, Abdul El-Sayed would become the first Muslim ever elected to the US Senate, representing a major milestone for Muslim political representation in the United States.

The former public health official has built his political campaign around healthcare reform, economic challenges and policies aimed at working-class Americans. His Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, a former congressman, has emphasized national security, economic policies and his alignment with President Donald Trump.

Michigan remains one of key battlegrounds in 2026 US midterm elections, with the outcome potentially influencing the balance of power in Washington. Senate seat became vacant after Democratic Senator Gary Peters’ decision not to seek reelection, opening the door to an intense contest between the two major political parties.