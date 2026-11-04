US Midterm Elections 2026 Results: House, Senate, Latest Party Positions

WASHINGTON (Daily Pakistan) – US President Donald Trump and Republican Party suffered political setback as Democrats get control of US Senate and moved closer to reclaiming House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a powerful challenge to the administration just two years into Trump’s second term.
November 3 elections changed Washington’s political landscape, with Democratic candidates securing unexpected victories in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. The results raised prospect of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress from January 2027, potentially limiting Trump’s legislative ambitions and exposing his administration to more aggressive congressional scrutiny.
US Midterm Elections 2026: House Live Results
Democratic flips
|District
|Winner
|Defeated
|NC-11
|Jamie Ager (D)
|Jennifer Balkcom (R)
|KY-06
|Zach Dembo (D)
|Ralph Alvarado (R)
|MO-02
|Fred Wellman (D)
|GOP incumbent
|PA-07
|Bob Brooks (D)
|Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R)
|PA-08, PA-10
|Democrats flipped both
|GOP incumbents
|OH-15
|Don Leonard (D), 52% to 45%
|Rep. Mike Carey (R)
|IA-01
|Christina Bohannan (D)
|Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)
|IA-03
|Sarah Trone Garriott (D)
|Rep. Zach Nunn (R)
|NJ-07
|Rebecca Bennett (D)
|Rep. Tom Kean (R)
|TX-15
|Bobby Pulido (D)
|Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R)
|Nebraska
|Powell (D)
|Don Bacon’s seat
|CO-08
|Rutinel (D) projected
|Evans (R)
The biggest shock of election night emerged in states previously considered strong Republican territory. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, ending a decades-long Democratic drought in statewide Senate elections. The victory represents one of the most significant political reversals of the 2026 cycle.
|State
|Winner / Leader
|Party
|Result
|Opponent
|NC
|Jamie Ager
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Jennifer Balkcom (R)
|KY
|Zach Dembo
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Ralph Alvarado (R)
|MO
|Fred Wellman
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated GOP incumbent
|PA
|Bob Brooks
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R)
|PA
|Democrat (name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Flip
|Projected by CBS News
|PA
|Democrat (name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Flip
|Projected by CBS News
|OH
|Don Leonard
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Mike Carey (R),
|IA
|Christina Bohannan
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R)
|IA
|Sarah Trone Garriott
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Rep. Zach Nunn (R)
|NJ
|Rebecca Bennett
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Rep. Tom Kean (R);
|TX
|Bobby Pulido
|Democrat
|Flip
|Defeated Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R)
|NE
|Powell (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Flip
|seat held by Don Bacon (R)
|CO
|Rutinel (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Flip
|Evans (R)
|FL
|Kathy Castor
|Democrat
|Hold
|Defeated Mike Beltran (R); 51%
|FL
|Pia Dandiya
|Democrat
|Hold
|Defeated Casey Askar (R)
|FL
|Jared Moskowitz
|Democrat
|Hold
|Defeated Scott Singer (R); 51%
|TX
|Vicente Gonzalez
|Democrat
|Hold
|Defeated Eric Flores (R)
|OH
|Greg Landsman
|Democrat
|Hold
|Reelected
|NH
|Stefany Shaheen
|Democrat
|Hold
|Open seat
|NY
|Claire Valdez
|Democrat
|Hold
|Democratic socialist;
|OR
|Bynum (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Hold
|55.2% vs Adair (R)
|CO
|Joe Neguse
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|MA
|James McGovern
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|MO
|Wesley Bell
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|RI
|Seth Magaziner
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|NJ
|Herb Conaway
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|SC
|James Clyburn
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|PA
|Chrissy Houlahan
|Democrat
|Hold
|AP call
|FL
|Gus Bilirakis
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|MO
|Jason Smith
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|OH
|Troy Balderson
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|OH
|Michael Rulli
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|IN
|Mark Messmer
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|WV
|Carol Miller
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|OK
|Tom Cole
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|AR
|Rick Crawford
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|AR
|Bruce Westerman
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|IL
|Mike Bost
|Republican
|Hold
|AP call
|ME
|Paul LePage
|Republican
|Leading, not called
|51% with 66.7% counted
|AZ
|Shah (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Leading, not called
|70.8% counted
|AZ
|Mendoza (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Leading, not called
|Mendoza at 42.1%
with 68.2% counted;
|CA
|Villegas (first name not in sources)
|Democrat
|Leading, not called
|43.1% counted
|FL
|–
|Not called
|Not called
|Too early to call
|AL
|–
|Not called
|Not called
|Too early to call
|OH
|–
|Not called
|Not called
|Too early to call
|NC
|–
|Not called
|Not called
|Too early to call
|TX
|–
|Not called
|Not called
|Too early to call
South Carolina and Kansas also produced Democratic breakthroughs, weakening the Republicans’ path to retaining Senate control. Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio’s special election, adding another crucial seat to the Democratic column. These victories, combined with successes in other battleground states, transformed what initially appeared to be a difficult Senate map for Democrats into a major election-night triumph.
Democrats Projected to Win House Majority
Latest projection suggests Democrats could secure approximately 244 seats, comfortably above the 218 required to control the chamber. However, the final number remains subject to ongoing vote counting, and the Associated Press had not yet made the same overall House call in the reports reviewed.
Democratic gains across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and other competitive congressional districts have strengthened the party’s position, despite Republican efforts to redraw electoral boundaries in their favor.
If the projected majority holds, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries could become the first Black Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.
Senate Battlegrounds
|State
|Democratic candidate
|Status
|Texas
|James Talarico
|Democratic victory
|North Carolina
|Roy Cooper
|Democratic victory
|South Carolina
|Annie Andrews
|Democratic flip reported
|Ohio
|Sherrod Brown
|Democratic victory
|Kansas
|Adam Hamilton
|Democratic flip reported
|Iowa
|Josh Turek
|Democratic victory
|Georgia
|Jon Ossoff
|Democratic hold
|New Hampshire
|Chris Pappas
|Democratic victory
|Maine
|Troy Jackson
|Close contest; status evolving
|Alaska
|Mary Peltola
|Result not confirmed in reviewed reports
The election results represent a significant challenge for President Trump, whose party entered the midterms holding both chambers of Congress. Economic uncertainty, high living costs, gasoline prices, the conflict involving Iran and concerns about government accountability emerged as important issues influencing voters.
Governors Battle
Democratic momentum extended beyond Congress, with several high-profile gubernatorial contests producing major upsets. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state’s first Latina governor and delivering the first Democratic gubernatorial victory there since 1990.
Democrats also recorded significant victories in Georgia, Ohio and Iowa, strengthening the party’s position in states that could play an important role in future presidential elections.
If Democratic control of both congressional chambers is confirmed, Trump would face divided government during the final two years of his presidency. Congressional Democrats would gain greater authority to investigate the administration, issue subpoenas and scrutinize federal spending, while potentially obstructing major Republican legislative proposals.
Senate control would also provide Democrats with substantial influence over the confirmation of federal judges and senior administration appointments. However, Democrats would still face the president’s veto authority, potentially forcing both parties into negotiations over spending, national security and other major legislation.
US Midterm Elections 2026: Trump suffers Major Blow as Democrats Sweep Key States