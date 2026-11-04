US Midterm Elections 2026 Results: House, Senate, Latest Party Positions

WASHINGTON (Daily Pakistan) – US President Donald Trump and Republican Party suffered political setback as Democrats get control of US Senate and moved closer to reclaiming House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a powerful challenge to the administration just two years into Trump’s second term.

November 3 elections changed Washington’s political landscape, with Democratic candidates securing unexpected victories in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina. The results raised prospect of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress from January 2027, potentially limiting Trump’s legislative ambitions and exposing his administration to more aggressive congressional scrutiny.

US Midterm Elections 2026: House Live Results

Democratic flips

District Winner Defeated NC-11 Jamie Ager (D) Jennifer Balkcom (R) KY-06 Zach Dembo (D) Ralph Alvarado (R) MO-02 Fred Wellman (D) GOP incumbent PA-07 Bob Brooks (D) Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R) PA-08, PA-10 Democrats flipped both GOP incumbents OH-15 Don Leonard (D), 52% to 45% Rep. Mike Carey (R) IA-01 Christina Bohannan (D) Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) IA-03 Sarah Trone Garriott (D) Rep. Zach Nunn (R) NJ-07 Rebecca Bennett (D) Rep. Tom Kean (R) TX-15 Bobby Pulido (D) Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R) Nebraska Powell (D) Don Bacon’s seat CO-08 Rutinel (D) projected Evans (R)

The biggest shock of election night emerged in states previously considered strong Republican territory. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, ending a decades-long Democratic drought in statewide Senate elections. The victory represents one of the most significant political reversals of the 2026 cycle.

State Winner / Leader Party Result Opponent NC Jamie Ager Democrat Flip Defeated Jennifer Balkcom (R) KY Zach Dembo Democrat Flip Defeated Ralph Alvarado (R) MO Fred Wellman Democrat Flip Defeated GOP incumbent PA Bob Brooks Democrat Flip Defeated Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R) PA Democrat (name not in sources) Democrat Flip Projected by CBS News PA Democrat (name not in sources) Democrat Flip Projected by CBS News OH Don Leonard Democrat Flip Defeated Mike Carey (R), IA Christina Bohannan Democrat Flip Defeated Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) IA Sarah Trone Garriott Democrat Flip Defeated Rep. Zach Nunn (R) NJ Rebecca Bennett Democrat Flip Defeated Rep. Tom Kean (R); TX Bobby Pulido Democrat Flip Defeated Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R) NE Powell (first name not in sources) Democrat Flip seat held by Don Bacon (R) CO Rutinel (first name not in sources) Democrat Flip Evans (R) FL Kathy Castor Democrat Hold Defeated Mike Beltran (R); 51% FL Pia Dandiya Democrat Hold Defeated Casey Askar (R) FL Jared Moskowitz Democrat Hold Defeated Scott Singer (R); 51% TX Vicente Gonzalez Democrat Hold Defeated Eric Flores (R) OH Greg Landsman Democrat Hold Reelected NH Stefany Shaheen Democrat Hold Open seat NY Claire Valdez Democrat Hold Democratic socialist; OR Bynum (first name not in sources) Democrat Hold 55.2% vs Adair (R) CO Joe Neguse Democrat Hold AP call MA James McGovern Democrat Hold AP call MO Wesley Bell Democrat Hold AP call RI Seth Magaziner Democrat Hold AP call NJ Herb Conaway Democrat Hold AP call SC James Clyburn Democrat Hold AP call PA Chrissy Houlahan Democrat Hold AP call FL Gus Bilirakis Republican Hold AP call MO Jason Smith Republican Hold AP call OH Troy Balderson Republican Hold AP call OH Michael Rulli Republican Hold AP call IN Mark Messmer Republican Hold AP call WV Carol Miller Republican Hold AP call OK Tom Cole Republican Hold AP call AR Rick Crawford Republican Hold AP call AR Bruce Westerman Republican Hold AP call IL Mike Bost Republican Hold AP call ME Paul LePage Republican Leading, not called 51% with 66.7% counted AZ Shah (first name not in sources) Democrat Leading, not called 70.8% counted AZ Mendoza (first name not in sources) Democrat Leading, not called Mendoza at 42.1% with 68.2% counted; CA Villegas (first name not in sources) Democrat Leading, not called 43.1% counted FL – Not called Not called Too early to call AL – Not called Not called Too early to call OH – Not called Not called Too early to call NC – Not called Not called Too early to call TX – Not called Not called Too early to call

South Carolina and Kansas also produced Democratic breakthroughs, weakening the Republicans’ path to retaining Senate control. Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio’s special election, adding another crucial seat to the Democratic column. These victories, combined with successes in other battleground states, transformed what initially appeared to be a difficult Senate map for Democrats into a major election-night triumph.

Democrats Projected to Win House Majority

Latest projection suggests Democrats could secure approximately 244 seats, comfortably above the 218 required to control the chamber. However, the final number remains subject to ongoing vote counting, and the Associated Press had not yet made the same overall House call in the reports reviewed.

Democratic gains across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and other competitive congressional districts have strengthened the party’s position, despite Republican efforts to redraw electoral boundaries in their favor.

If the projected majority holds, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries could become the first Black Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes in January.

Senate Battlegrounds

State Democratic candidate Status Texas James Talarico Democratic victory North Carolina Roy Cooper Democratic victory South Carolina Annie Andrews Democratic flip reported Ohio Sherrod Brown Democratic victory Kansas Adam Hamilton Democratic flip reported Iowa Josh Turek Democratic victory Georgia Jon Ossoff Democratic hold New Hampshire Chris Pappas Democratic victory Maine Troy Jackson Close contest; status evolving Alaska Mary Peltola Result not confirmed in reviewed reports

The election results represent a significant challenge for President Trump, whose party entered the midterms holding both chambers of Congress. Economic uncertainty, high living costs, gasoline prices, the conflict involving Iran and concerns about government accountability emerged as important issues influencing voters.

Governors Battle

Democratic momentum extended beyond Congress, with several high-profile gubernatorial contests producing major upsets. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott, becoming the state’s first Latina governor and delivering the first Democratic gubernatorial victory there since 1990.

Democrats also recorded significant victories in Georgia, Ohio and Iowa, strengthening the party’s position in states that could play an important role in future presidential elections.

If Democratic control of both congressional chambers is confirmed, Trump would face divided government during the final two years of his presidency. Congressional Democrats would gain greater authority to investigate the administration, issue subpoenas and scrutinize federal spending, while potentially obstructing major Republican legislative proposals.

Senate control would also provide Democrats with substantial influence over the confirmation of federal judges and senior administration appointments. However, Democrats would still face the president’s veto authority, potentially forcing both parties into negotiations over spending, national security and other major legislation.