US midterm Elections: Roy Cooper wins North Carolina Senate Seat, securing Democratic Victory after 18 Years

Democrat Roy Cooper secured major political victory in North Carolina, defeating Republican Michael Whatley in the 2026 US midterm elections and delivering the party its first Senate win in the state since 2008.

His Republican opponent, Michael Whatley, conceded defeat, according to the Carolina Journal. The victory is a breakthrough for Democrats, who have struggled to win a US Senate election in North Carolina for nearly two decades.

Roy Cooper vs Michael Whatley

Cooper’s victory gives Democrats a Republican-held Senate seat previously occupied by Senator Thom Tillis, who decided not to seek reelection. The contest was considered particularly important because Republicans entered the midterm elections controlling the Senate with a 53–47 majority.

Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to secure control of the chamber, making North Carolina a crucial battleground in their efforts to challenge Republican dominance.

The former North Carolina governor entered Election Day with a substantial advantage in opinion polls. A final October survey conducted for the Carolina Journal placed Cooper at 49.4% support compared with 39.1% for Whatley, giving the Democratic candidate a lead of 10.3 percentage points.

Candidate Final Pre-Election Poll Roy Cooper (Democrat) 49.4% Michael Whatley (Republican) 39.1% Other/undecided 11.5%

The 69-year-old Democrat is one of North Carolina’s most experienced political figures. Cooper served as the state’s governor from 2017 to 2024.