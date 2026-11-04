Big Jump in Gold Prices in Pakistan as Per Tola Rate surges to Rs426,000

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed big surge on November 4, 2026, as a powerful rally in the international bullion market sent domestic rates soaring by nearly Rs14,000 per tola in just one trading session.

The price of 24-karat gold moved up to Rs426,036 per tola, while the price of 10 grams recorded an increase of Rs11,917, reaching Rs365,257.

Gold, Silver Prices in Pakistan

Commodity Latest Price Daily Change 24K Gold – Per Tola Rs426,036 +Rs13,900 24K Gold – 10 Grams Rs365,257 +Rs11,917 Silver – Per Tola Rs5,663 +Rs295 International Gold – Per Ounce $4,035 +$139

The latest increase in Pakistan followed a strong rebound in global gold prices, with the international rate jumping $139 per ounce to reach $4,035. The surge in international bullion prices was reflected in the domestic market, where gold crossed the Rs426,000 threshold, raising fresh concerns for jewellery buyers and investors monitoring price movements.

Silver also joined the upward trend, registering a significant increase of Rs295 per tola. Its latest price reached Rs5,663, compared with Rs5,368 in the previous session.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar

City Buying Selling Lahore – Piece Rs418,500 Rs419,500 Lahore – Pathoor Rs412,500 Rs414,500 Lahore – 1kg Bar (Reported Quote) — Rs5,550 Karachi — Rs419,000 Peshawar — Rs433,000

The latest movement shows turnaround for Pakistan’s gold market, which had witnessed relatively stable prices during the last week.