‘Not My Fault’: Trump blames Republican Candidates for Midterm Election Defeats

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on impressive performance in 2026 midterm elections but firmly rejected the assertion that the Republican Party’s electoral setbacks show growing public dissatisfaction with his leadership or policies.

Midterm Polls delivered major blow to Republicans, with Democrats making gains and defeating several candidates personally endorsed by Trump, including in states where he had secured comfortable victories during the 2024 presidential election.

Despite disappointing results for his party, POTUS appeared unwilling to shoulder responsibility, instead praising Democratic candidates for their determination and successful campaigns. Speaking during a telephone interview with TV channel, the president acknowledged the opposition’s electoral achievements. “The Democrats did a good job. They fought hard,” Trump said, offering rare public praise to his political rivals.

Republican losses have raised questions about Trump’s political influence, particularly after several candidates backed by the president failed to win races in traditionally Republican-leaning areas. However, Trump dismissed suggestions that these defeats reflected a broader rejection of his administration’s performance.

Instead, he placed responsibility on individual Republican candidates, arguing that their electoral failures should not be linked to his presidency. When directly asked whether the election outcome represented a personal political setback, Trump rejected the suggestion. “I don’t view it as a hit on me,” he declared.

The president went further in defending his record, describing his administration’s performance as “the greatest two years in the history of the presidency.”

The election results also intensified political debate over the potential impact of economic pressures and the ongoing conflict involving Iran on American voters. Rising household expenses, economic uncertainty and concerns surrounding Washington’s involvement in the Iran war have become major issues in the country’s political landscape.

Democrats sought to capitalize on these concerns during their campaigns, portraying the elections as an opportunity for Americans to express dissatisfaction with the administration’s direction. Trump, however, rejected the argument that such issues were responsible for the Republican defeats, maintaining that the election results should not be viewed as a referendum on his leadership.

His response has highlighted a growing divide between the president’s assessment of his administration and the political message emerging from the midterm elections.