US Midterm Elections 2026: Sherrod Brown flips Ohio Senate Seat against Trump’s Ally Jon Husted

Democrat Sherrod Brown staged a major political comeback in the 2026 US midterm elections, outclassing Republican Senator Jon Husted in Ohio and reclaiming a Senate seat previously held by Vice President JD Vance.

Brown, who returns to the United States Senate less than two years after losing his reelection bid in 2024, also delivers Democrats an important Republican-held seat as the party makes substantial gains in the battle for control of Congress. Brown defeated Husted in Ohio’s closely contested special election on November 3, with the Associated Press projecting the Democratic veteran as the winner.

Ohio Senate Election 2026

Brown’s comeback ends Husted’s brief tenure in the Senate and reverses Republican control of the seat left vacant when JD Vance became US vice president in January 2025. Husted, a former Ohio lieutenant governor, was appointed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine to fill Vance’s vacancy.

Brown’s return to Washington represents an unusual political reversal following his defeat in the 2024 Senate election. The veteran Democrat, who previously served three terms in the chamber, lost his seat to Republican Bernie Moreno in 2024, ending nearly two decades of Senate service.

Rather than stepping away from electoral politics, Brown launched another campaign in 2026, this time challenging Husted for the seat that Vance had vacated. His campaign emphasized economic concerns, rising household expenses, workers’ rights, healthcare costs and the impact of large data centers on electricity bills.

These issues became central to the contest as both candidates competed for support from working-class voters and communities affected by economic uncertainty.

Husted entered the election with significant Republican support, including the endorsement of President Donald Trump. The Republican candidate campaigned on economic development, tax reductions, immigration enforcement and support for the Trump administration’s policies.

Republicans invested heavily in the race, recognizing that losing Ohio would make their efforts to retain control of the Senate more difficult. Despite that support, Husted was unable to prevent Brown from reclaiming a place in Congress.

Ohio was considered one of the most consequential Senate battlegrounds of the 2026 midterm elections. Republicans entered the election cycle with a 53–47 Senate advantage, while Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to secure an outright majority. Brown’s victory provided Democrats with one of the Republican-held seats they needed to capture.