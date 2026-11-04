‘Newton would have Joined PML-N If he’d been Alive Today’: PM’s Aide makes another Bizarre Claim

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Huzaifa Rehman claimed that Newton would have joined ruling PML-N over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Rehman suggested that English physicist and mathematician would have found his political home in Nawaz Sharif’s party rather than standing alongside Imran Khan’s party.

The statement came barely a day after Rehman offered another remarkable comparison, this time placing PM Shehbaz Sharif’s intellectual capabilities almost on the same level as those of the scientist whose discoveries transformed modern physics.

“اگر آج نیوٹن زندہ ہوتا تو ن لیگ میں ہوتا”

حذیفہ رحمان کی بات سن کر منصور علی خان سیٹ سے کھڑے ہو گئے!

#HumNews #Pakistan #LatestNews #BreakingNews https://t.co/VqC2wB4Phe — HUM News (@humnewspakistan) November 3, 2026

He said Newton’s estimated intelligence quotient (IQ) was approximately 168, while Shehbaz Sharif could potentially score between 158 and 160. He based this assessment on the prime minister’s ability to understand complicated situations, process information quickly and make decisions under pressure.

However, there is no publicly verified scientific assessment establishing Shehbaz Sharif’s IQ at the suggested level. Similarly, Newton lived long before modern intelligence testing was developed, making historical estimates of his IQ speculative rather than scientifically confirmed.

Rehman’s statements introduced unexpected question into Pakistan’s already lively political landscape: Would the man who explained gravity really have chosen PML-N over PTI?

The remarks sparked discussion in political and social circles, with the comparison between a modern Pakistani prime minister and one of science’s greatest minds becoming the latest talking point.