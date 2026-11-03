BLA’s Bashir Zeb reportedly ‘Poisoned’ after Herof 3 Failure

QUETTA – Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) chief Bashir Zeb has reportedly been poisoned and moved to India for medical treatment after serious internal disputes, factional rivalries and allegations of financial corruption intensified within hardcore militant outfit.

The reported poisoning of Zeb raised questions about whether his exit from top position was part of a planned leadership transition or the outcome of an escalating internal power struggle. Zeb was allegedly poisoned by someone within his close circle while he was in Kandahar, Afghanistan, before reportedly being transferred to India for treatment and refuge.

The reports come alongside serious factional divisions within BLA, with competing groups reportedly accusing one another of financial misconduct, misuse of resources and disagreements over the organisation’s future direction.

BLA’s Jeeyand faction announced around November 3, 2026, that Zeb would no longer serve as its commander-in-chief. The terror outfit confirmed more power to the Senior Command Council, which would oversee affairs until a new chief was appointed.

It further claimed that senior commanders unanimously approved transition during a meeting on October 16, 2026, describing the move as an effort to end permanent or hereditary leadership and introduce a new organisational direction.

The recent reports also involves allegations that funds collected or obtained in the name of the BLA’s activities were diverted to Europe. Accounts circulating about the internal dispute refer to alleged financial transfers and assets linked to Bashir Zeb’s associates in Stockholm, Sweden, and Paris, France.

These allegations have reportedly fuelled resentment among rival elements within the organisation, with disagreements over financial accountability, the distribution of resources and the alleged accumulation of wealth by individuals associated with its leadership.

The reported internal disagreements also extend to allegations concerning the treatment and use of Baloch women in activities associated with the militant organisation. Some accounts suggest that dissatisfaction has grown among elements within the group over the alleged exploitation of women for organisational and militant objectives.

These are serious allegations that require independent investigation and corroboration. Their emergence, alongside the reported financial disputes, points to the depth of the internal grievances being described by sources familiar with the alleged divisions.

The reported failure of the much-publicised ‘Herof 3’ campaign is another alleged source of frustration within the BLA. Sections of the organisation were increasingly dissatisfied with the campaign’s outcome despite substantial financial resources allegedly allocated to its preparations.

Bashir Zeb belongs to Hasni tribe and hails from Nushki district of Balochistan. Before joining BLA around 2012, he was associated with student politics and served as chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad). He top top leadership position after the death of his brother Aslam Baloch in December 2018.

During his control, BLA attempted several attacks against Pakistani security personnel, civilians in Balochistan, including coordinated operations conducted under the name Herof, which ended in massive losses of Baloch militants.