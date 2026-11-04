Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – New Per Tola Gold Price – 4 November 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained largely stable on November 4, 2026, as the precious metal held its ground following recent fluctuations in the domestic bullion market.

The price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs413,800 per tola, while 10 grams were quoted at approximately Rs354,770.

Gold Price in Pakistan

Commodity Unit Price Gold (24K) Per Tola Rs413,800 Gold (24K) Per 10 Grams Rs354,770 Gold (22K) Per Tola Rs379,317 Gold (21K) Per Tola Rs362,075 Gold (18K) Per Tola Rs310,350

Latest Gold Rates

Gold Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs379,317 Rs362,075 Rs310,350 Per Gram Rs32,521 Rs31,042 Rs26,608 Per 10 Grams Rs325,206 Rs310,424 Rs266,078 Per Ounce Rs921,740 Rs879,842 Rs754,151

Pakistan’s bullion market has experienced a turbulent year, with prices witnessing substantial increases and corrections. The precious metal subsequently lost considerable value, despite periodic recoveries.

Changes in global economic conditions, investor sentiment and currency movements can also influence the domestic price of the precious metal. For jewellery buyers, actual retail costs may exceed published bullion rates because of manufacturing charges and retailer premiums.