Banks in Pakistan to stay Closed for 3 Days in Pakistan from November 7

KARACHI (Daily Pakistan) – Millions of Pakistanis are set to enjoy extended weekend as the the federal government confirms nationwide public holiday on November 9, 2026, while State Bank of Pakistan announces suspension of banking operations.

The extended break will begin on Saturday, November 7, continue through Sunday, November 8, and conclude on Monday, November 9, 2026, allowing employees who normally enjoy a two-day weekend to benefit from three consecutive days off. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has confirmed that its offices will remain closed on November 9, following the federal government’s decision to observe Iqbal Day as a nationwide public holiday.

Punjab government has officially announced a public holiday throughout the province, confirming that government departments and public educational institutions will observe Iqbal Day. Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) issued a notification on October 30, 2026, declaring Monday, November 9, a public holiday across Punjab.

The notification, bearing reference number SOW-I(SG&GAD)2-1/2026, follows the provincial government’s annual holiday schedule released on January 19. Government offices, public schools and colleges in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other districts will observe the holiday. Private institutions should confirm their arrangements with their respective administrations.

The central bank has notified commercial banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) about the November 9 closure.

In its circular issued on November 3, the SBP instructed banking institutions to observe the public holiday in accordance with the federal government’s announcement.

The three-day closure applies to branches that normally remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Digital banking, ATMs and mobile applications may continue operating, subject to individual banks’ service availability.

Pakistan observes November 9 each year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the celebrated poet, philosopher and influential thinker.