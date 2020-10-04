37th Int'l Milad Conference to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE – The 37th International Milad Conference will be held on the night of 11-12 Rabiul Awwal at Minar-i-Pakistan under the aegis of Tehreek Minhajul Quran.

Secretary of International Milad Conference 2020 Jawad Hamid, along with a delegation of central leaders of Minhajul Quran, visited the proposed venue to discuss arrangements.

Shehzad Qadri, Haji Muhammad Ishaq , Raja Nadeem Saeed Akhtar and Sardar Ghazanfar advocate were included the delegation.

Jawad Hamid said that they would implement the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the conference.