Pakistan kicks off PM Imran's Economic Outreach Initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's Economic Outreach Initiative has kicked off in the federal capital, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said in the first meeting of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group yesterday.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries. Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three weeks.

The first task of the group will be to map Pakistan's comparative advantage in priority countries.

The PM's economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach that has not been institutionalised since the conception of Pakistan.