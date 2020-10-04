Pakistan kicks off PM Imran's Economic Outreach Initiative
Web Desk
06:28 PM | 4 Oct, 2020
Pakistan kicks off PM Imran's Economic Outreach Initiative
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan's Economic Outreach Initiative has kicked off in the federal capital, Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said in the first meeting of the Economic Outreach Coordination Group yesterday.

The National Security Division has created an economic outreach roadmap for economic diplomacy, which will now be processed through the ministries and the assessment of economic potential of ministries. Ministries are to finish the external mapping exercise within three weeks.

The first task of the group will be to map Pakistan's comparative advantage in priority countries.

The PM's economic outreach initiative is expected to be a game changer as it reflects a coordinated proactive approach for economic outreach that has not been institutionalised since the conception of Pakistan.

More From This Category
Pakistan marks World Teachers' Day 2020
11:47 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta ...
10:56 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
#HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan trends in Pakistan on ...
10:26 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
CSS 2021 online registration in Pakistan kicks ...
10:09 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
Pakistan President Alvi visits Kuwait to condole ...
10:07 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
PTA blocks thousands of controversial URLs in ...
09:37 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns a cafe in Islamabad
11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr