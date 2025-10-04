PIA New Flight Schedule to UK as flights starting from October 25

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to fly to United Kingdom as flight operations starting from October 25. The national carrier is launching two weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester in an eagerly awaited return to international skies after a five-year hiatus.

According to the schedule, the flights will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays. The airline will depart from Islamabad at 12:00 noon, touching down in Manchester at 5:00 pm. The return flight from Manchester will take off at 7:00 pm and arrive in Islamabad at 7:00 am, cutting down the long 15-hour journey to just 8 hours.

Airline spokesperson announced that Manchester flights will gradually be increased, and in the second phase, flights to London will also be launched. “Bookings are now open with extremely attractive fares,” the spokesperson said, urging travelers to grab this opportunity.

PIA spox added that the airline staff is thrilled to bring back this vital link between two nations. Our goal is to offer passengers an ultra-comfortable travel experience, packed with all the modern facilities.

British authorities removed PIA from its Air Safety List, opening the skies for Pakistani carriers earlier this year. UK Department for Transport conducted rigorous aviation security inspection at Islamabad International Airport and declared Pakistan’s safety measures “satisfactory and aligned with international standards”.

In June 2020, PIA was banned from flying to the EU, the UK, and the US after tragic Airbus A-320 crash in Karachi’s Model Colony, which claimed nearly 100 lives. The ban was compounded by the grounding of 262 pilots, whose licenses were later deemed “dubious” by then-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.