Punjab Govt goes paperless ending decades-old File System

LAHORE – The government of Punjab completely digitized all official paperwork across the Civil Secretariat and its affiliated offices, officially ending the era of paper files.

A spokesperson for chief secretary confirmed that the transformation is total: every file and document is now processed digitally under the revolutionary e-Filing and Office Automation System (e-FOAS).

Hard files have been cleared from the Secretariat and are being readied for disposal, closing decades-long chapter of paper-based administration. Officials say this landmark initiative is part of the government’s sweeping good governance drive, designed to supercharge efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

The financial impact is staggering by eliminating manual paperwork, over 80 percent of the government’s stationery budget will be slashed, saving millions annually.

The new e-FOAS system also promises lightning-fast file movement between departments, replacing slow, cumbersome manual transfers. For the first time, documents can be tracked digitally in real time, giving administrators unprecedented oversight and ushering in a new era of government accountability.

Punjab government’s initiave is eco-friendly as it helps save trees, reduces water and energy consumption, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. By eliminating the need for paper production, governments cut chemical pollution and minimize waste sent to landfills. Digital records are reusable, and take up no physical space, making paperless governance both efficient and environmentally responsible.