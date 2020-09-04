Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, including Lahore

LAHORE – Heavy downpours and intermittent torrential rain on Friday lashed parts of Punjab including Lahore today (Friday).

According to details, the traffic in the city got badly affected after the rainwater inundated low-lying areas and underpasses in Lahore.

Meanwhile, more than 130 feeders of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) tripped after the monsoon spell has also caused electricity breakdown in several parts of the metropolis.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in southern Punjab and southeastern Sindh. Hot and dry weather is expected in Balochistan.

In an earlier press release, the Met Office had said that rains in Karachi had “subsided” and that dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of Sindh for the next 10 days.