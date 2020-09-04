Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, including Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Heavy downpours and intermittent torrential rain on Friday lashed parts of Punjab including Lahore today (Friday).
According to details, the traffic in the city got badly affected after the rainwater inundated low-lying areas and underpasses in Lahore.
Meanwhile, more than 130 feeders of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) tripped after the monsoon spell has also caused electricity breakdown in several parts of the metropolis.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in southern Punjab and southeastern Sindh. Hot and dry weather is expected in Balochistan.
In an earlier press release, the Met Office had said that rains in Karachi had “subsided” and that dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of Sindh for the next 10 days.
- Passport office for overseas Pakistanis, their families opened in ...05:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
-
- Flood threat looms as River Indus likely to become furious on Sept ...05:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
-
-
-
- Feroze Khan calls out Kangana Ranaut for spewing hate towards Pakistan03:55 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- 10-year-old boy’s video of reciting Naat takes the internet by ...03:25 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020