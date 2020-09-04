Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, including Lahore

10:09 AM | 4 Sep, 2020
Heavy rain hits parts of Punjab, including Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Heavy downpours and intermittent torrential rain on Friday lashed parts of Punjab including Lahore today (Friday).

According to details, the traffic in the city got badly affected after the rainwater inundated low-lying areas and underpasses in Lahore. 

Meanwhile, more than 130 feeders of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) tripped after the monsoon spell has also caused electricity breakdown in several parts of the metropolis.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in southern Punjab and southeastern Sindh. Hot and dry weather is expected in Balochistan. 

In an earlier press release, the Met Office had said that rains in Karachi had “subsided” and that dry weather was expected to prevail in most parts of Sindh for the next 10 days.

More From This Category
Passport office for overseas Pakistanis, their ...
05:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Flood threat looms as River Indus likely to ...
05:22 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
PIA to not file appeal against European Union ban
04:43 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
PM Imran refuses to accept Asim Bajwa's ...
03:57 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Four injured in blast at mosque near Quetta's ...
02:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Karachi CBC lodges FIR against DHA protesters ...
01:50 PM | 4 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix deal
05:34 PM | 4 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr