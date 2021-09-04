In meeting with AJK PM, Pakistan Army Chief reaffirms unflinching support for Kashmir cause
Share
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.
A press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the two had an in-depth discussion on the current situation at the Line of Control, along with Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.
PM Azad Jammu & Kashmir @AqayyumniaziPTI called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.— PTI Azad Kashmir (@PTIAJK_Official) September 4, 2021
During the meeting, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir including continued Indian unilateralism in IIOJK & situation along Line of Control were discussed.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/baREcRUv0L
Pakistan’s top military commander assured the Army’s full flinching support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and the people of Kashmir.
Gen. Bajwa also felicitated him on the assumption of his new office and expressed his best wishes for the prosperity of AJK. Niazi also hailed Army’s contribution towards security and development in the valley.
COAS also congratulated PM AJ&K on assumption of his new appointment and expressed his best wishes for prosperity of the region of Kashmir.— PTI Azad Kashmir (@PTIAJK_Official) September 4, 2021
Prime Minister AJ&K appreciated the Army's contribution towards security and development in AJ&K.
3/3
It further added that COAS also paid tribute to the icon of Kashmir Freedom Movement, Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani for his historical and selfless struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
Britain's foreign secy calls on Pakistan Army ... 09:53 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ...
- In meeting with AJK PM, Pakistan Army Chief reaffirms unflinching ...01:24 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
-
- Pakistan's military delegation led by DG ISI reaches Kabul on ...12:38 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan registers its most expensive vehicle against Rs5.3mn tax in ...12:12 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Sons of PM’s aide hospitalised after alleged poisoning11:44 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
- Junaid Safdar reveals venue, dates for walima ceremony09:10 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Hira Mani shares adorable pictures of herself enjoying the rain05:54 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum's new video goes viral04:33 PM | 3 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021