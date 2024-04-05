Gold rate in Pakistan – April 5, 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today (April 5) is Rs238,200 per tola.
One gram of 24k gold is being sold at Rs20,422 and 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs204,220.
Earlier, gold price was surged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price settled at Rs241,100 after witnessing significant increase of Rs.
The international market also saw upward trend as per ounce gold price increased by $21 to close at $2,311.
The price of per tola silver reached Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver is being traded at Rs,2271.94.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Apr-2024/pkr-exchange-rate-to-us-dollar-euro-pound-dirham-and-riyal-5-april-2024-forex-rates
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.