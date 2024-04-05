Gold rate in Pakistan – April 5, 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today (April 5) is Rs238,200 per tola.

One gram of 24k gold is being sold at Rs20,422 and 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs204,220.

Earlier, gold price was surged in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday.

Gold rate in Pakistan

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price settled at Rs241,100 after witnessing significant increase of Rs.

The international market also saw upward trend as per ounce gold price increased by $21 to close at $2,311.

The price of per tola silver reached Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver is being traded at Rs,2271.94.

