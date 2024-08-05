Pakistan armed forces stand firm in solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-i-Istehsal

RAWALPINDI – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed their strong support for the determined and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In special message on August 5, Pakistan Armed Forces expressed their firm backing for the Kashmiris’ ongoing and rightful quest for self-determination.
Pakistani military criticized Indian Security Forces for their severe violations of international law, which include the ongoing harsh military lockdown, illegal attempts to alter the region's demographic makeup, and persistent human rights abuses.
These actions, together with India's aggressive rhetoric and stance, contribute to the ongoing security and humanitarian crises in IIOJK, threatening regional stability. Lasting peace and stability in the region can only be achieved by resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
Armed forces also honored sacrifices of martyrs of Kashmir and reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s just struggle against oppression and tyranny, on political, moral, and humanitarian grounds.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
