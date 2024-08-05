Pakistan armed forces stand firm in solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-i-Istehsal

RAWALPINDI – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, along with the Services Chiefs and the Pakistan Armed Forces reaffirmed their strong support for the determined and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In special message on August 5, Pakistan Armed Forces expressed their firm backing for the Kashmiris’ ongoing and rightful quest for self-determination.

Pakistani military criticized Indian Security Forces for their severe violations of international law, which include the ongoing harsh military lockdown, illegal attempts to alter the region's demographic makeup, and persistent human rights abuses.

These actions, together with India's aggressive rhetoric and stance, contribute to the ongoing security and humanitarian crises in IIOJK, threatening regional stability. Lasting peace and stability in the region can only be achieved by resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with United Nations resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Armed forces also honored sacrifices of martyrs of Kashmir and reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s just struggle against oppression and tyranny, on political, moral, and humanitarian grounds.