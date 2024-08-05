'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Housing plan to start August 14; Check all details to apply online

LAHORE – Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Program is set to start this month as Punjab government is offering easy repayment plans and subsidies.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced starting ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing scheme in August 14. In a meeting, CM gave preliminary approval to three design models for the initiative.

She also directed officials to move ahead without service charges for plot owners and stressed need for including a living room in the model house designs. A toll-free number will be live in coming days to assist masses.

'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar Scheme’

A specialized portal is being created that will allow applicants to apply digitally. Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan provided an update on the scheme.

Application forms will be accessible at the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. Owners of plots up to 5 marlas are eligible for interest-free loans to build their homes.

Chief Minister also specified that the loans could be repaid in convenient installments. According to the PHATA Ordinance 2002, beneficiaries of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will receive 3- and 5-marla houses within private housing schemes.

Under this program, PHATA beneficiaries will make payments over a five-year period after acquiring a home in a private scheme. Punjab government will provide subsidies to help lower the cost of housing in these schemes.

As per the tentative plan, seventy thousand plot owners in both urban and rural areas will qualify for these interest-free loans.