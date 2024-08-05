Search

Pakistan

'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Housing plan to start August 14; Check all details to apply online

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 5 Aug, 2024
'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Housing plan to start August 14; Check all details to apply online
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Punjab’s ‘Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Program is set to start this month as Punjab government is offering easy repayment plans and subsidies.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced starting ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ housing scheme in August 14. In a meeting, CM gave preliminary approval to three design models for the initiative.

She also directed officials to move ahead without service charges for plot owners and stressed need for including a living room in the model house designs. A toll-free number will be live in coming days to assist masses.

'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar Scheme’ 

A specialized portal is being created that will allow applicants to apply digitally. Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan provided an update on the scheme.

Application forms will be accessible at the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners. Owners of plots up to 5 marlas are eligible for interest-free loans to build their homes.

Chief Minister also specified that the loans could be repaid in convenient installments. According to the PHATA Ordinance 2002, beneficiaries of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) will receive 3- and 5-marla houses within private housing schemes.

Under this program, PHATA beneficiaries will make payments over a five-year period after acquiring a home in a private scheme. Punjab government will provide subsidies to help lower the cost of housing in these schemes.

As per the tentative plan, seventy thousand plot owners in both urban and rural areas will qualify for these interest-free loans.

Punjab 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' scheme: Check eligibility and more details inside

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General ...

09:32 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Housing plan to start August 14; Check all ...

09:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistan armed forces stand firm in solidarity with Kashmiris on ...

08:44 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today amid calls for restoration of ...

10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

09:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan 'rules out' any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

06:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: