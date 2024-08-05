Search

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today amid calls for restoration of Kashmir’s Special Status

Web Desk
08:44 AM | 5 Aug, 2024
Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today amid calls for restoration of Kashmir’s Special Status

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Kashmiris across the globe are observing Youm-e-Istehsal to protest Modi-led Indian government's unilateral and unlawful decision to revoke the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian government took the extreme step of abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to occupied Kashmir. This action was taken on august, 5 2019, leading to widespread discontent.

To demonstrate solidarity with Kashmiris, a special walk will be organized from Foreign Office to D-Chowk in Islamabad. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar will lead this walk, which will see participation from federal ministers, legislators, political figures from various parties, members of civil society, academics, students, and media personnel.

Participants will also observe minute long silence, during which all traffic will come to a halt. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will also be played.

Furthermore, the state broadcaster and private media will air special programs to highlight the struggles of Kashmiri leaders, the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people, and the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Civil, Military leaders pay tributes to Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan's military leaders expressed strong solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Asif Zardari lamented India's disregard for international law and urged global pressure on India to end human rights violations and follow UN resolutions.

Prime Minister Sharif promised continued support for Kashmir's self-determination and called for India to move towards dispute resolution. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar vowed ongoing support for Kashmir’s rights.

Top military leaders also honored martyrs of Indian occupied Kashmiris and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Kashmiri people’s struggle.


 
 
 

