Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals well trained, battle hardened cohesive force: COAS
Web Desk
09:04 PM | 5 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals well trained, battle hardened cohesive force: COAS
Share

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited strike corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur, said military's media wing.

According to the ISPR, COAS witnessed training exercise for conduct of transfrontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) also participated in exercise.

He appreciated high standards of training displayed by all participants including PAF. COAS especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the RSLF contingent.

"Strike Corps Of Pakistan Army have decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan", COAS.

Senior Corps Commanders, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, CommanderArmy Air Defence Command, Senior officers of Pakistan Air Force and Deputy Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Major General Ahmed Bin Abdullah A1 Moqrin was also present on the occasion.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr