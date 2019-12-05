Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals well trained, battle hardened cohesive force: COAS
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited strike corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur, said military's media wing.
According to the ISPR, COAS witnessed training exercise for conduct of transfrontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) also participated in exercise.
He appreciated high standards of training displayed by all participants including PAF. COAS especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the RSLF contingent.
"Strike Corps Of Pakistan Army have decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential. Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of Pakistan", COAS.
Senior Corps Commanders, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, CommanderArmy Air Defence Command, Senior officers of Pakistan Air Force and Deputy Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Major General Ahmed Bin Abdullah A1 Moqrin was also present on the occasion.
