Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Sriangar
01:56 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar today (Wednesday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Indian troops have also launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
-
-
-
- Turkish President Erdogan to visit Pakistan from February 13 to 1401:31 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
-
-
-
- WATCH: Sanam Saeed and Zoe Viccaji jamming to Mama Mia at Rachel ...05:18 PM | 4 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019