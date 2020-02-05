Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Sriangar
01:56 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in Sriangar
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar today (Wednesday).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon operation in Lawaypora-Shalteng area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Indian troops have also launched a cordon and search operation in Bugam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

