Ali Usman, Awais Zafar and Ubaid Shah got Maiden Pakistan Test Call-Ups

LAHORE – Pakistan named 17-member squad, led by Babar Azam, as Shaheens face stern challenge of back-to-back away series against West Indies and England as it looks to reignite its World Test Championship hopes.

The squad was announced on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium during a press conference addressed by members of the national selection committee, including Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq and Asad Shafiq, as Pakistan prepares for a defining phase in the ICC World Test Championship. The maiden Test call-ups include Ali Usman, Mohammad Awais Zafar and promising fast bowler Ubaid Shah, with start of new era as Pakistan looks to inject fresh energy into the side.

Pakistan Test Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel (subject to fitness), Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.

Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal were also inlcuded in light of their promising Test debuts against Bangladesh. Although Pakistan suffered a humiliating 2-0 home series defeat, both youngsters impressed enough to earn another opportunity.

There is further good news for Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan declared fully fit and back in the Test setup. Middle-order batter Saud Shakeel, however, will miss the West Indies leg due to fitness concerns but has been included for the England series, subject to medical clearance.

The pace attack features Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali and Khurram Shahzad, alongside exciting youngster Ubaid Shah, who could make his Test debut during the tour.

Pakistan opted for Sajid Khan as their lone specialist spinner, while Salman Ali Agha offers an additional spin option if conditions demand. Veteran spinner Noman Ali has once again failed to make the cut after also missing the Bangladesh series.

The squad announcement comes at critical juncture for Pakistan, who are languishing at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. With only one victory in four matches, the team has collected just four points and holds a disappointing 8.33 points percentage, making the upcoming overseas assignments crucial to reviving its campaign.